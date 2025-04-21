Trump says it’s ‘good to see’ the world takes US tariffs seriously

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it's good to see that the world knows we are serious" about addressing trade imbalances with other countries, claiming world leaders and business executives have been requesting relief from tariffs since they were announced earlier this month.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his April 2 declaration of "Liberation Day" — which introduced reciprocal tariffs on countries he accuses of unfair trade practices — has prompted outreach from foreign governments and corporate leaders.

"They must right the wrongs of decades of abuse, but it won't be easy for them," he wrote. "We must rebuild the Wealth of our Great Country, and create true RECIPROCITY."

Over the past few weeks, Trump has announced a series of tariff policies, issuing shifting statements that have raised concerns about global economic instability.