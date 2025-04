Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed the country's first human case of myiasis caused by screwworm, the government said on Friday.

The case was detected in a 77-year-old woman from the municipality of Acacoyagua, in the southern state of Chiapas. She is in stable condition and receiving antibiotic treatment, authorities said.

Myiasis is a parasitic infection that occurs when fly larvae infest open wounds, feeding on living tissue.