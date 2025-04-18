US vice president meets Italian premier in Rome to discuss bilateral relations

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. Vice President JD Vance meet at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, April 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

US Vice President JD Vance met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and possible Ukraine peace talks, according to local media.

"I am honored to welcome the Vice President of the United States JD Vance, whom I have not seen for a long time, to Palazzo Chigi," Meloni said in Rome, just back from her Thursday visit to the White House, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini-who also serve as deputy premiers-are also expected to attend a working lunch after Meloni and Vance's bilateral meeting.

"This visit is another great opportunity to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. There were many topics we discussed yesterday, and many we will also discuss today," Meloni noted.

Vance said that Friday's talk would focus on bilateral ties, trade negotiations with the EU, and possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

"Italy and the United States are certainly determined to strengthen their cooperation. We believe that Italy can be an extremely important partner in Europe and the Mediterranean for the United States of America," Meloni reiterated.