Rubio, Indonesian foreign minister discuss tariffs, South China Sea

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono addressed their nations' "shared interest in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific" as they sat down for wide-ranging bilateral talks, the State Department said Wednesday.

Rubio and Sugiono, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, "discussed ways to deepen defense and security cooperation, including efforts to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement released after their meeting.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Sugiono discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Indonesia, and the Secretary welcomed Indonesia's efforts to introduce economic reforms toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," said Bruce.

"He thanked Foreign Minister Sugiono for Indonesia's efforts to facilitate the return of its deportees from the United States. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Sugiono underscored the importance of continuing to advance our partnership," she added.