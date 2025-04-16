2 US service members killed, 1 injured in vehicle accident near US border with Mexico

Two US service members were killed and another was seriously injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday while deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border, the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a statement.

The accident occurred around 8.50 a.m. local time (1450GMT) near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to the statement.

"The names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified," the statement said, adding that the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The injured service member is receiving treatment at a local medical facility.

According to US media reports, the incident marks one of the first publicly disclosed fatalities linked to the US-Mexico border deployment.

Joint Task Force-Southern Border is part of the Defense Department's support efforts for border security operations in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.





