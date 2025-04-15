US approves sale of Eitan PowerPack engines to Israel

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US State Department approved the potential sale of Eitan Powerpack engines and related equipment to Israel, the Pentagon said Monday.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding the proposed sale will enhance Israel's capability to meet "current and future" threats.

The estimated cost of the sale is $180 million.

The principal contractor will be Rolls-Royce Solutions America, Inc. in Novi, Michigan, it said.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 51,000 victims, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

Several American lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, frequently demand that the US government stop supplying weapons to Israel and being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.