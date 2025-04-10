Trump declines to rule out military action ahead of weekend talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump declined Wednesday to rule out taking military action against Iran as his senior officials prepare to hold talks with their Iranian counterparts over Tehran's nuclear program.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Saturday's talks would mark the beginning of what he called a "process." He said he does not have a timeline in mind for when the talks would need to end but said his determination on when time would run out would be based on a "feeling."

"We have a little time, but we don't have much time, because we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon, and we're gonna let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that," he said.

"But with Iran, yeah, if it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that. It'll be the leader of that. But nobody leads us. We do what we want to do."

Trump said Monday that negotiations, which are slated to begin Saturday in Oman, are "in Iran's best interests."

He has threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.