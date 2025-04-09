Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 113

The death toll from the roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, rose to 113, authorities said on Wednesday.

The roof of the Jet Set venue collapsed early Tuesday morning during a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Perez.

"The death toll has risen to 113 as of this morning," stated Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center, who also confirmed Perez's death in the incident.

Authorities acknowledged that 155 individuals had been injured and that no survivors have been found in the debris since Tuesday afternoon. They fear the death toll will rise further because there were hundreds of people inside the venue.

Approximately 400 first responders, supported by brigades from Puerto Rico and Israel, as well as heavy machinery, search dogs, drones, and other specialized equipment, are engaged in rescue efforts.

Among the victims are provincial governor Nelsy Cruz and two former Major League Baseball players, Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco.

Dotel played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball between 1999 and 2013, representing 13 teams. He was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series.

"We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals who passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night," the Houston Astros, Dotel's team from 2000 to 2004, said on X.

Blanco, who played first base, third base and outfield, spent nine seasons in Major League Baseball and subsequently played for eight years in Japan. He was a member of the Washington Nationals, playing 56 games for the franchise, including his debut in 2005.

President Luis Abinader has conveyed his condolences to the affected families.