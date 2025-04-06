US measles outbreak claims life of 2nd child in Texas, raising national death toll to 3

The US measles outbreak has claimed the life of a second child in the state of Texas, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed late Saturday, according to media reports.

The latest casualty brings the total number of measles deaths in the US to three, including an adult who died in the neighboring state of New Mexico in March.

These deaths from measles are the first in the United States in a decade.

The majority of the cases have been confirmed in Gaines County, West Texas -- the outbreak's epicenter -- and the state has registered 481 of the country's 628 measles cases since January.

A total of 56 patients have been hospitalized in Texas, most of them being unvaccinated children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 children infected with the measles virus die from the respiratory disease.

In addition, the CDC said about 1 out of every 20 children with the virus gets pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

The measles outbreak has been concentrated in Texas and its two neighboring states of New Mexico and Oklahoma, but cases have been reported in at least 21 states and Washington, DC, according to NBC News.

Health officials are recommending that families get their kids vaccinated against measles.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-shot treatment administered to children and is 97% effective, according to the CDC.