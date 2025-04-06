At least 16 dead as tornadoes, floods hit Midwest, South US states

Tornadoes and floods wreaked havoc on several US states in the Midwest and South on Sunday, killing at least 16 people, and weather officials issued a new flash flood warning.

Tornadoes and flash flood warnings were issued in these Midwestern and Southern states, and the number of flood-related deaths had risen to 16.

Tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Tennessee were expected to cause significant flooding of buildings, roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Hundreds of Kentucky roads are impassable due to fallen trees, floodwaters, and landslides. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for 2,000 residents of a town in the state's northern region.

"Large temperature swings can be expected across the continental US in the next few days," the National Weather Service said in a statement on Sunday.

Forecasters attributed the severe weather to high temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear, and a significant flow of moisture from the Gulf, according to the Independent.









