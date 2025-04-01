US Secretary of State Rubio to take part in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Brussels from April 2-4 to participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, the State Department announced Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio's visit will focus on rallying increased defense investment among NATO allies and reinforcing support for Ukraine.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Brussels, Belgium from April 2-4," Bruce said, noting that the top US diplomat will underscore the importance of "increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine."

Rubio is also expected to address what Washington views as a growing strategic threat from China during a special NATO session involving Indo-Pacific partners.

"He will highlight the shared threat of China to the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific Alliances," Bruce added.

In addition to these priorities, Rubio will hold discussions on preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague this summer.

The Brussels meeting comes at a time of heightened global tensions, with NATO allies pushing for stronger commitments to collective defense and deeper coordination on emerging global security challenges.