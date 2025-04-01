US honors global women activists, ignoring Palestinian voices

The US State Department recognized eight women Tuesday from different countries with the 2025 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award, celebrating their activism but ignoring the voices of Palestinian women.

"Under President (Donald) Trump, we try to take every opportunity to defend and to promote women and girls across the world," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who presided over the ceremony.

Rubio emphasized Trump's efforts to end "brutal wars" that have displaced women, without referencing Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip that have killed, injured and displaced thousands of women, be he focused on Hamas' treatment of women.

The recipients included Burkina Faso Human Rights Commissioner Henriette Da, Israeli Oct. 7 attack survivor Amit Soussana and Yemeni activist Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, who campaigns for detainee rights.

Sri Lankan journalist Namini Wijedasa, women's rights leader from South Sudan Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, Romanian Georgiana Pascu, Angelique Songco from the Philippines and Papua New Guinean Major Velena Iga also received awards in the ceremony.

The Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award went to Bangladeshi student protest leaders who challenged their government's actions in 2024.

The IWOC award, now in its 18th year, has recognized more than 200 women in over 90 countries for confronting oppression.





