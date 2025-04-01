Trump signs executive order targeting ticket scalpers

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday to protect fans from "exploitative ticket scalping" and bring reforms to the live entertainment ticketing industry.

Alongside singer Kid Rock, Trump signed what he called a "very serious" order in the Oval Office.

Targeting "unscrupulous middlemen who sit at the intersection between artists and fans and impose egregious fees while providing minimal value," the order directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure that ticket scalpers are operating in full compliance with the Internal Revenue Code and other applicable laws.

According to the order, which was shared by the White House on its website, fans have paid as much as 70 times face value to obtain a ticket.

"I didn't know too much about it, but I checked it out, and this is a big problem," Trump said.

Calling the executive order a "great first step," Kid Rock said: "I want the fans to have fair ticket prices."

The order also directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process, including the secondary ticketing market.





