Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in serious condition after car crash

Virginia Giuffre, a sex trafficking victim of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was in serious condition after a car accident and receiving medical care, her agent said Tuesday.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was injured in the incident in rural Western Australia and left "banged up and bruised" on March 24, Dini von Mueffling said in a statement.

"On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene," the statement said.

"They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital. The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home."

An Instagram post signed in her name Monday included a photo of her apparently lying in a hospital bed with bruises and grazing around her left eye, forehead and nose.

"I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km (70 miles per hour) as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," it said.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time."

Addressing the comments, Giuffre's agent said only that "Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page."

Western Australia police said they had located one crash involving a bus in the past week -- a minor incident north of Perth on March 24 -- but that it did not result in any reported injuries.

Giuffre's father Sky Roberts told the Daily Mail he was "sick to his stomach" about his daughter's injuries, saying she was in a crash in Australia a "couple of days ago".

In separate comments to Britain's Telegraph, he said: "She's not doing good. She's depressed because she misses her kids."

Giuffre accused the late American billionaire Epstein of using her as a sex slave.

Prince Andrew denied her accusation of sexual assault and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement.









