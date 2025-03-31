Trump calls repeated coverage of Signal leak story ‘old and boring’

President Donald Trump has criticized the repeated media coverage of a leaked Signal chat between top US officials discussing strikes on Yemen.

After Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin spoke about the leaked conversation in an interview, saying it contained "no classified information," Trump praised the stance on Truth Social on Sunday, calling his response a "GREAT job" against what he described as a "Radical Left Witch Hunt" over the "never-ending" Signal story.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, reported last week that he had been mistakenly added to the "Houthi PC small group" chat on March 13 after receiving a connection request from an account bearing US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz's name two days prior.

"This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful 'First One Hundred Presidential Days' in the history of America," Trump wrote.

The administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have denied that classified information was shared on the Signal app. However, newly released screenshots from The Atlantic show Hegseth discussing the timing, location, and weapons planned for a US strike.

The chat included senior Trump officials, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

A US federal judge on Thursday said he would direct the government to preserve Signal messages exchanged by senior officials discussing plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.