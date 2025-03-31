The role of Jewish and Zionist organizations in U.S. politics

Jews, particularly during the 19th and 20th centuries, immigrated to America and came to dominate various sectors. Especially in areas like media, finance, academia, cinema, and politics, there are significant Jewish representatives. Zionist lobbies are highly influential in the United States in terms of global support for Israel. Powerful lobbying organizations like AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) play an active role in shaping Israel's public relations worldwide and the relationship between Israel and the United States.

The influence of Jews in American elections is clearly felt. In elections that seem like a competition to serve Israel more, both candidates often praise Jews and Zionists. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, and she converted to Judaism after the marriage. Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, openly serves Israeli lobbies, particularly by influencing politics in the Middle East.

Kamala Harris's husband is also Jewish. Harris proudly states that her Zionist husband is Jewish.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the tech giant META, often in the spotlight for censorship issues, is Jewish. Zuckerberg was raised in a Jewish family and boasts about fulfilling all of Israel's social media demands. During the Gaza genocide, META reached a peak in censorship by not even allowing condolences for Ismail Haniyeh. Zuckerberg is also accused of providing "data" to the Lavander AI system, which is claimed to indiscriminately kill Palestinians.

Currently, there are more than 10 Jewish senators in the U.S. Senate. Despite Jews being a minority in the overall U.S. population, they maintain a highly influential presence in politics and other fields. Jewish lobbies refer to powerful lobbying groups that operate primarily in the U.S. to increase support for Israel and defend Jewish community interests.

Among the most influential of these lobbies are organizations like AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), ADL (Anti-Defamation League), and J Street. Since U.S. politics is heavily driven by donations, these lobbies open their wallets and "buy" politicians. In fact, killer Netanyahu spoke at the U.S. Congress and, aside from a few members, was disgracefully applauded by almost the entire Congress.

Jewish lobbying activities in the U.S. are diverse… These lobbies work to solidify America's military, financial, and diplomatic support for Israel. Their efforts include lobbying to ensure the continuation of billions of dollars in annual U.S. military and economic aid to Israel. The security of Israel in the region and America viewing Israel as a strategic ally are strengthened through the work of these lobbies.

The strengthened image of Israel through lobbies

Jewish lobbies work to create a positive image of Israel in the American media. The argument that criticisms of Israel are antisemitic is frequently brought up, and such critiques are often minimized in the media. Jewish lobbies like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) lobby for laws under the guise of fighting antisemitism to prevent discrimination against the Jewish community. They also work to raise public awareness and concern about hate crimes committed against Jews. Using this as a pretext, they do not allow even the slightest criticism of Jews and silence anyone who dares to speak with character assassination.

America's silence—or even support—regarding Israel's genocides is causing serious dissatisfaction among the American public. Previously unaware of the region's events, people were able to see state crimes through Chinese-based TikTok and Russian-based Telegram and learned with shame where their tax dollars were being used.

There are several reasons for America's silence on Israel's policies. Israel is one of America's allies in the Middle East. The region's oil resources, military bases, and regional stability are strategically important for the U.S. America views Israel as an outpost to protect its interests in the region.

Jewish figures at the top

Jewish lobbies have strong influence in American politics. They ensure the defense and support of Israel in Congress and other political arenas. Politicians avoid clashing with these lobbies, as it could negatively impact their careers and cause a loss of support. America supports Israel's military superiority in the Middle East because it is important for maintaining the regional balance. Israel's military power indirectly protects American interests.

U.S. arms lobbies feed off the chaos in the region, and arms sales are at an all-time high. Arab countries are dependent on the U.S. for arms purchases. There is also strong support for Israel among Evangelical Christians in America. These religious and cultural ties are another factor that strengthens Israel's support in the U.S. Evangelicals believe that the Temple of Solomon must be rebuilt for Jesus to return as the Messiah.

Many famous Jews live in America. These individuals engage in lobbying across various fields such as politics, business, entertainment, technology, and science.

As U.S. President Joe Biden confessed, saying "I am a good Zionist," the ever-growing number of Zionists is countless!









