Pentagon chief pledges support to Philippines against 'communist China'

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Friday pledged support to the Philippines against "communist China" during his meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese and that friends need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to deter conflict to ensure that there's free navigation," Hegseth said during his meeting with Marcos in Manila, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Hegseth also said that the US was eager to enhance the defense cooperation with the Philippines, adding that US President Donald Trump was "very committed" to deepening Washington's alliance, friendship, and partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

"And he and I both want to express the ironclad commitment we have to the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and to the partnership, economically and militarily."

Washington and Manila have longstanding ties, solidified by a mutual defense treaty, and the Philippines has granted the US military access to its bases.

Hegseth is on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

"The fact that you have come to the Philippines as your first stop is a very strong indication and sends a very strong message of the commitment of both our countries to continue to work together to maintain the peace in the Indo-Pacific Region within the South China Sea," Marcos told Hegseth, adding Manila has "always understood the principle that the greatest force for peace in this part of the world would be the US."

Hegseth also held bilateral talks with his Filipino counterpart Gibo Teodoro.

In their joint news conference, Hegseth announced that the US will deploy the NMESIS anti-ship missile system and "highly capable" unmanned surface vehicles in their annual Balikatan drills to be held between April and May.

Besides special forces training between the two militaries in the northern Philippines island province of Batanes, said he adding that Washington and Manila will boost defense industrial cooperation, including co-producing unmanned systems and increasing combined logistics support.

Hegseth also said that two sides "agreed to launch a bilateral cyber campaign" to "work together to reduce cyber vulnerabilities" across the alliance.

Emphasizing the US wants "peace through strength" and "in the face of communist China's aggression in the region," Hegseth said Washington is "resolved to establish deterrence… first and foremost in this region."

"We will establish deterrence to prevent war," he said, adding that the current policy of the Pentagon was "leaning forward in our posture… creating dynamic and strategic dilemmas for communist China to reconsider violent actions they want to take."

The visit to Manila by Hegseth comes amid ongoing maritime tensions between Manila and Beijing, with both having overlapping claims in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

China on Thursday urged the US and the Philippines to avoid actions that could "harm" regional peace and stability in anticipation of the visit.