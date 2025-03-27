Kennedy announces major overhaul of US health department, downsizing of workforce

The federal workforce is undergoing a downsizing, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will experience a painful period, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said on Thursday.

"Entire federal workforce is downsizing now, so this will be a painful period for HHS as we downsize from 82,000 full time employees to around 62,000," Kennedy said in a video posted on X. "We're keenly focused on paring away excess administrators while increasing the number of scientists and frontline health providers."

Kennedy is set to implement a sweeping reorganization of the department, cutting its workforce by nearly a quarter and consolidating various agencies, the according to Wall Street Journal.

According to documents viewed by the WSJ, Kennedy plans to eliminate 10,000 full-time positions across HHS, in addition to the roughly 10,000 employees who have voluntarily departed since President Donald Trump took office.

The move will close five of its 10 regional offices, the newspaper said.

The reorganization includes the creation of a new subdivision, the Administration for a Healthy America, which will consolidate offices addressing addiction, toxic substances, and occupational safety, focusing on chronic disease prevention and health resources for low-income Americans.