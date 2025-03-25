US House Democrats urge Trump administration to 'Free Mahmoud Khalil!'

A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives urged the Trump administration Tuesday to free Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

"We're here to say that we will not be silent. Free Mahmoud Khalil!" congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said at a news conference in front of Capitol Hill.

Detention and threatened deportation of Khalil are "illegal," Tlaib said.

Khalil, a Columbia University graduate in the US legally under a green card, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents March 8 after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the revocation of his student visa and green card.

The Trump administration accused Khalil, who played a leading role in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the school last year, of engaging in "activities aligned with Hamas," though no evidence has been provided.

"This is a moment that should alarm all of us, if we do not stand up and fight for Mahmoud's freedom today, the unlawless Trump administration will come for us all," Tlaib said.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said what the Trump administration is doing to Khalil is "unconstitutional."

It is "outrageous" that Khalil, who is a lawful permanent resident of the US, a green card holder married to a US citizen, has been shipped off to an ICE detention facility in the state of Louisiana, more than 1,000 miles from his home in New York, said Jayapal.

"His case is only the beginning of the stripping of basic constitutional protections. This is the playbook of authoritarians and dictators," she added.

Rep. Greg Casar said the Trump administration's plans will not end with Khalil.

"They will target activists who speak out about the plundering of taxpayer dollars by billionaires. They will target those whistleblowers who speak out about the incompetence that we see within this administration," Casar said.

"For the freedom of speech, we must free Mahmoud Khalil," he added.

Rep. Delia Ramirez said they are demanding justice for Khalil.

"We are clear that no wannabe dictators can ever silence us, and we will continue to speak up always for justice. It is why we are here today, and we are saying loudly ... Free Mahmoud Khalil!" Ramirez said.







