US SENATOR SLAMS TRUMPS HORRIBLE DECISION TO DISMANTLE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump's "horrible" decision to dismantle the Department of Education.

"Attempting to dismantle the Department of Education is one of the most destructive and devastating steps Donald Trump has ever taken," Schumer said on X.

His remarks came right after Trump signed a new executive order to dismantle the department, the latest federal agency that he has sought to eliminate as he seeks to fulfill a long-term goal of some conservative groups.

"We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs," Trump said.

Schumer said the move will hurt kids.

"This horrible decision by Donald Trump will be felt by teachers, parents, school leaders, and in the quality of education our children receive. Across the country, property taxes will go up, while the quality of many schools will go down," he added.

Schumer stressed that presidents can neither create departments nor eliminate them.

"The courts must act to uphold the rule of law and stop Donald Trump's tyrannical power grab," he added.

The department was established by Congress in 1979, and only Congress can close the department or reassign its duties.

Trump needs congressional approval, but it seems unlikely, since the legislation would require 60 votes to pass in the Senate.