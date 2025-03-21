U.S. approves $100 million weapons sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Department of State announced the approval of the sale of advanced precision-capable weapon systems and related equipment to Saudi Arabia.

In a written statement, the department noted that the estimated cost of the approved advanced weapons sale to Saudi Arabia is $100 million.

The statement further explained, "The proposed sale will enhance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ability to address current and future threats and will provide the ability to engage targets with precision and much less risk of collateral damage compared to other guided missile systems."

The main contractor for the weapons sale is BAE Systems, Inc., based in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the U.S. Congress has been informed about the potential sale.