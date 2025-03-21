Trump warns of harsh penalties for Tesla saboteurs

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning Thursday against anyone sabotaging Tesla vehicles, saying they could face up to 20 years in prison, including those who finance such actions.

"People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

His remarks came after a "targeted attack" Tuesday at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas left multiple vehicles damaged, with at least two fully engulfed in flames.

At least five Tesla vehicles were damaged and the word "RESIST" in capital letters spraypainted in red on the center's doors, according to Las Vegas police.

The suspect also fired at least three rounds into the vehicles and is believed to have used Molotov cocktails for the fire, they said.

The attack was the latest in a wave that has targeted Tesla facilities and vehicles, driven by a backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in leading the Trump administration's efforts to impose sweeping cuts across the federal government.

Musk's unpopularity has caused Tesla's global sales to plummet. Last week, Trump controversially used the White House as a backdrop to act as a salesman for Tesla, blurring government and commerce in a way some analysts called illegal.



