Man arrested after armed standoff outside CIA headquarters

Law enforcement arrests a man (2-R) who had a gun and engaged in an hours-long standoff near the entrance to the United States' Central Intelligence headquarters in McLean, Virginia, USA., 19 March 2025. (EPA)

A man has been taken into custody after an armed standoff near the CIA headquarters in northern Virginia on Wednesday, after what authorities called a "barricade incident."

The Fairfax County Police Department announced around 3.30 p.m. local time (1930GMT) that a suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was arrested.

Authorities had earlier shut down Dolley Madison Blvd in both directions between Georgetown Park and Savile Lane in McLean but reopened the area after negotiators were able to resolve the standoff peacefully.

The details of what transpired, including the suspect's identity and motive, have not been publicly disclosed.

Media reports had earlier indicated that shots had been fired, but it was not immediately possible to verify the claims. ABC News reported that the suspect appeared to have a handgun when he was confronted by heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Anonymous sources told ABC that the man pointed the weapon at his head as negotiators sought to resolve the standoff.