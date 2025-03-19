US Muslim group urges Trump to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urged US President Donald Trump to take action against deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of more than 400 victims Tuesday.

"President Trump must stop the madness after the government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu renewed its genocide and slaughtered hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

CAIR condemned the Israeli government's actions as "genocidal" and accused the US of complicity in the attacks if it fails to intervene.

"Without strong actions to push back against this renewed orgy of slaughter, mass destruction, forced starvation, and ethnic cleansing, the Israel government will continue to act with impunity and our government will remain as complicit with genocide as it was under the (Joe) Biden administration," Awad noted.

The Israeli army pounded Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 404 victims, injuring hundreds, and breaking a ceasefire agreement that took effect Jan. 19.

Images showed the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.