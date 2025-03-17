Pentagon deploys navy destroyer on US-Mexico border

The Pentagon has dispatched the USS Gravely, a navy destroyer previously involved in Middle East combat, to enhance security at the US-Mexico border.

The USS Gravely left Virginia's Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on Saturday, heading to the US Northern Command Area of Responsibility, according to a statement from the combatant command.

The region includes the continental US, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, and the surrounding waters extending up to about 500 nautical miles.

The deployment is part of the Trump administration's efforts to secure the southern border.

"USS Gravely's deployment will contribute to the US Northern Command southern border mission as part of the Department of Defense's coordinated effort in response to the Presidential Executive Order," Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, said in a statement.

"Gravely's sea-going capacity improves our ability to protect the United States' territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security," he added.

US defense officials stated on Saturday night that the destroyer will carry a small team of Coast Guard members, potentially enabling the vessel to assist in detaining migrants encountered at sea.

At over 509 feet (155 meters) long, Gravely is bigger than any vessel in the Coast Guard fleet and is equipped with dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"The deployment of Gravely marks a vital enhancement to our nation's border security framework," Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of the US Naval Forces Northern Command, said in the statement.