Columbia expels pro-Palestinian students amid crackdown on activism

New York-based Columbia University has expelled and suspended several students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring.

The university said in a statement on Thursday that its Judicial Board issued sanctions ranging from multi-year suspensions to temporary degree revocations and expulsions.

The exact number of affected students was not disclosed.

A group of antiwar demonstrators entered the historic Hamilton Hall building on the university's central campus in April 2024, renaming the building "Hind's Hall," in reference to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who was brutally killed by Israeli forces.

Among those expelled is Grant Miner, president of the Student Workers of Columbia (SWC), a union representing instructors and researchers.

The union condemned the decision, stating that Miner was expelled "without evidence" for his participation in Palestine solidarity activism, which was a response to Columbia's financial ties to "US-backed" Israeli genocide.

The group also criticized the timing of the expulsion, noting it came less than 24 hours before a bargaining session with the university.

Columbia defended its actions, stating it is "committed to enforcing the University's Rules and Policies."

The expulsions come as Columbia faces scrutiny from the Donald Trump administration, which recently canceled $400 million in federal funding, accusing the university of failing to address antisemitic incidents.

The crackdown follows the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia graduate, by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The move came after an executive order by Trump targeting "pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity" on college campuses.

"We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it," he said.

Trump called Khalil's detention "the first arrest of many," signaling a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism.