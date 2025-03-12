US resumes military aid programs for Baltic states

The US Department of State resumed military aid programs for Baltic states after a review, Lithuanian media reported on Tuesday.

"The US Department of State has reinstated the military fund program, through which Lithuania buys military equipment and gear, as well as the international student program, which provides training for about 10 Lithuanian officers in the US every year," Lithuanian Ambassador to Washington Audra Plepyee told the 15min.lt news website.

According to the website, the programs are worth tens of millions of euros annually and they are not directly related to the support provided by the Pentagon or the deployment of US troops in Lithuania.

Presently, around 1,000 US troops are stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis.

In February, the Donald Trump administration announced it had frozen all foreign aid to conduct a review.





