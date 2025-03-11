White House halts funding for cybersecurity programs, raising election security concerns

The Trump administration has cut federal funding for two major cybersecurity programs, including one aimed at protecting state and local election systems, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on Monday.

The agency confirmed that it had ended approximately $10 million in annual funding for the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, which has played a key role in monitoring and defending election infrastructure, according to ABC News.

The decision is part of a broader review of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency's election-related work, which recently led to over a dozen staff members being placed on administrative leave.

The funding halt affects two initiatives, the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

Both programs have been instrumental in providing cyber threat intelligence and incident response support to election offices and local governments across the country.

The move has drawn criticism from election security experts, who warn it could leave election systems more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Larry Norden, an election security expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU's School of Law, said he had "grave concern for state and local election officials and for the security of our elections going forward," according to the media outlet.

The National Association of Secretaries of State has requested further clarification from the agency on the impact of the funding cuts.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, the president of the bipartisan group, said: "We got a lot out of it," in reference to the program and that they were waiting for more details before drawing any conclusions.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows emphasized the importance of the program, particularly during the 2024 election cycle, when election offices were able to report malicious cyberattacks in real time.

"We will find a way to protect our elections," Bellows said, but added that ending the initiative was "both inefficient and extremely dangerous."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was established in 2018 under the Trump administration, is responsible for securing critical infrastructure, including voting systems.

However, US President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a director for the agency, leaving its leadership uncertain as cybersecurity threats remain a growing concern.