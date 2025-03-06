Trump hosts child brain cancer survivor at White House who was guest at his joint address to Congress

US President Donald Trump hosted a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor at the White House on Wednesday who was made an honorary Secret Service agent during the president's joint address to Congress.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel and his family were brought into the Oval Office, where they met with Trump as the junior Daniel told the president: "I've got one more thing for you, a big hug" as he embraced Trump, according to a short video posted to social media by the White House.

The president made brief remarks and shook hands with the Daniel family, remarking, "that was a big evening last night," referring to his address before a joint session of Congress. Daniel was honored during the speech with recognition and was made an honorary agent.

The event was not previously listed on Trump's daily schedule, and additional details about the meeting were not immediately available.