US announces visa restrictions for foreign officials accused of aiding illegal immigration

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy Wednesday that targets foreign government officials and others accused of facilitating illegal immigration.

The policy will apply to immigration, customs, airport and port authority officials, as well as others who "knowingly facilitate the transit of aliens intending to illegally immigrate into the United States via the U.S. Southwest border," Rubio said in a statement.

"Securing our nation's borders is critically important to making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," he said, emphasizing that countries along migratory routes "must do their part to prevent and deter" illegal immigration.

According to the statement, the visa restrictions will be imposed on those who fail to enforce immigration laws or implement policies that enable the transit of migrants seeking to enter the US unlawfully.