US judge demands Trump officials testify about work of Musk-led efficiency team

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk on a government cost-cutting mission, must provide a representative to testify under oath about the controversial team's authority, activities, and structure.

Since the team started working, it has faced a barrage of lawsuits, including several from unions representing recently terminated employees, which prompted US District Judge John Bates to order the Trump administration to produce witnesses for depositions, submit records, and answer questions in a case filed by a number of labor unions and several nonprofit groups.

The lawsuit says the Department of Health and Human Services, the Labor Department, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have provided Musk's team — who are not federal personnel and lack authorization — with unlawful access to federal systems that hold individuals' confidential information.

The plaintiffs' request was partially granted by Bates, stating that the plaintiffs are allowed four depositions, with a representative from each entity involved, including Musk's team.

In addition to providing unvetted non-federal employees with improper access to confidential data, Musk's team has drawn fierce criticism for firing thousands of government employees without cause, as well as laying off critical workers and then trying to rehire them after realizing its mistake.