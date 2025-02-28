Conservatives power Canada’s Ontario province with third election win

Premier Doug Ford and his tough talk about Trump tariffs resonated with voters in Canada's Ontario province, and the Conservatives won their third straight majority government in Thursday's provincial election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement congratulating Ford and included a subtle jibe at tariffs and Canada becoming the US's 51st state.

"At this crucial time, we must work together to defend Canadian interests, protect workers and businesses, and grow our economy," Trudeau said. "This includes making progress on the top-of-mind priorities of Ontarians and all Canadians-creating good-paying jobs, building more homes, and investing in health care and affordable child care."

While the final results would not be known until around midnight, it appeared the Conservatives would win about the same number of seats at 79 as they already had. Ford had hoped to win an overpowering majority-around 90 of the 124 seats.

No election was required until 2026, but Ford called the vote early because he said a strong majority was needed to tackle the mercurial US President Donald Trump and his on-again, off-again 25% tariffs on Canadian imports in a bid to destroy the country's economy and have leaders beg to become the 51st state.

Ontario is particularly vulnerable to American tariffs, since it is Canada's manufacturing heartland and more than 85% of its exports go to the United States. Trump has threatened to add steel and aluminum to the list of goods to be targeted, making the metals more expensive for Americans to purchase.

Throughout the month-long campaign, Ford hammered home that he was the man who could go toe-to-toe with Trump and best protect Ontario from the presidential blows.

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie and New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Marit Stiles both attempted to turn the campaign toward health care-many Ontarians do not have a family doctor-the high cost of living and affordable housing, and lower taxes and the economy and jobs.

The latest IPSOS poll on Feb. 20 showed the Liberals and NDP were on the right track with those issues.

But both parties were projected to keep the same number of seats, 28 for the NDP and nine for the Liberals.

Voters went with Ford who, if Trump's tariffs are imposed on March 4, has threatened to cut off electricity to the states where Ontario provides power-Michigan, Minnesota and New York, affecting about 1.5 million homes.