Trump administration orders federal agencies to prepare for mass layoffs

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

The administration of US President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to prepare for widespread layoffs as part of a government reorganization effort.

In a memo issued Wednesday, White House Budget Director Russell Vought and Acting Office of Personnel Management Director Charles Ezell instructed agency heads to submit plans for "large-scale reductions in force."

The memo described the federal government as "costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt," claiming that taxpayer money is being used for "unproductive and unnecessary programs" that "benefit radical interest groups while hurting hard-working American citizens."

The first phase of agency reorganization plans is due by March 13, focusing on initial staffing cuts, reducing budgets, and consolidating "duplicative" areas.

The second phase, due on April 14, will include further workforce reductions and possible relocations of federal offices from Washington, DC to lower-cost regions. The full plan is set to be implemented by the end of September.

According to NBC News, thousands of probationary employees have already been dismissed in recent weeks as part of an initiative led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the unofficial cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency team. Some agencies have begun reviewing individual positions to determine whether they are essential, creating internal spreadsheets to categorize employees based on their roles.

Over the weekend, workers were required to respond to an email, directed by Musk, justifying their positions by detailing their weekly accomplishments. Those who failed to respond were warned they could face termination.

At his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, also attended by Musk, Trump signaled support for the effort, saying employees who did not reply to the email "are on the bubble."