US issues Iran-related sanctions

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday issued Iran-related sanctions on six entities based in Hong Kong and China.

The entities are "engaged in the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components on behalf of OFAC-designated Iranian firm Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB) and its subsidiary Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis (NSMI)," the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.

"Iran continues to try to find new ways to procure the key components it needs to bolster its UAV weapons program through new front companies and third-country suppliers," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The department "remains committed to disrupting the schemes that enable Iran to send its deadly weapons abroad to its terrorist proxies and other destabilizing actors," Bessent added.









