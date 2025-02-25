Donald Trump endorses former rival Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor

US President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed entrepreneur and former rival Vivek Ramaswamy in the 2026 race for governor of the Midwestern state of Ohio.

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!

Elon Musk, a key Trump ally and head of the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, also gave Ramaswamy, a former 2024 presidential primary candidate, his endorsement.

"Good luck, you have my full endorsement!" Musk said on X, the social platform he owns.

Ramaswamy officially launched his Ohio campaign on Monday, voicing his goal to make it the "top state in the country."

"President Trump is reviving our conviction in America," Ramaswamy, 39, said at his campaign launch rally. "We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio."

He also thanked the US president on X. "Thank you President Trump. I'm truly honored to have your endorsement. We're behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again!" he said.

The second term of Ohio's current governor, Mike DeWine, also a Republican like Ramaswamy, is set to end in January 2027. The law bars him from serving a third term.





