TRUMP SAYS HE MET WITH APPLES CEO

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he met with Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

"Yesterday, I had Tim Cook in the office, from Apple. He's investing hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump told governors at the White House.

Cook is shifting Apple manufacturing from Mexico to the US, according to the president.

"We're going to have a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of automakers coming in. They stopped two plants in Mexico... They just stopped them. They're going to build here instead, because they don't want to pay the tariffs. The tariffs are amazing. It's good," he added.

After Nov. 5 elections, Cook congratulated Trump over his victory, and said that Apple looks "forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity."