Trump expected to take control of US Postal Service: Report

US President Donald Trump is working to dissolve the leadership of the United States Postal Service (USPS), The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Trump is also preparing to absorb the independent mail agency into his administration, according to the report.

Citing six people familiar with the plans, the report said that Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as this week to fire the members of the Postal Service's governing board and place the agency under the control of the Commerce Department.

The board is planning to fight Trump's order, The Washington Post said, citing three of those people.



