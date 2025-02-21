New York governor to limit Mayor Adams’ power amid corruption controversy: Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to introduce legislation to limit the power of New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid corruption allegations, Spectrum News NY1 said Thursday.

While Hochul has opted not to remove Adams from office, sources said she is developing oversight measures to address concerns about corruption within City Hall.

The legislation, which requires approval from the City Council and state legislature, includes legal limits on the mayor's executive authority, the creation of a city inspector general position under the state inspector general's office with reporting requirements to the state office and additional funding for oversight within the state Comptroller's office.

It would also grant the city council speaker, comptroller and public advocate the power to file litigation against the federal government without city Corporation Counsel approval.

The move follows the resignation of four of Adams' deputy mayors and a pending corruption case, amid the US Justice Department's push to drop charges against Adams that have sparked demands for his resignation from city and state officials.

The governor is expected to unveil details of the legislation Thursday, said the media outlet.