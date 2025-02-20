'Badmouthing' US 'unacceptable': National security adviser

Ukraine "badmouthing" the US is "unacceptable," US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz said Thursday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused President Donald Trump of living in a Russian-made "disinformation space."

In an interview with Fox News, Waltz urged Ukraine to "tone it down," and "take a hard look" at a mineral deal that the US offered and sign it.

Zelenskyy directed his ministers not to sign an agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing that the document was overly focused on US interests and lacked specific security guarantees in return.

Waltz said the US differences with Ukraine can be reconciled. He said Trump wants to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, and added changing the nature of US aid going forward should not offend anyone.

Waltz rejected the notion that the US is not talking to Ukraine on peace talks but said Washington is engaging in shuttle diplomacy. "We have had plenty of engagement and dialogue in order to drive this deal home," he said.

He suggested that "bringing everybody to the table at once" did not work in the past and said the US is engaging with parties one after another.