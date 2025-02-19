Trump says Elon Musk won’t be involved in conflicts of interest

US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk responded Tuesday to allegations of conflicts of interest related to Musk's role in running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his ownership of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

In a joint interview with Fox News, Trump commended Musk for his impactful work on federal agency audits, cost-cutting initiatives and efforts to reduce waste. He praised Musk's innovative thinking and ability to attract high-IQ talent, which he said has contributed to the success.

When questioned about potential conflicts between Musk's private business interests and his government work, Trump said: "He won't be involved."

Musk echoed the sentiment, saying "I'll recuse myself."

Trump added that "if there's a conflict, he won't be involved. I mean, I wouldn't want that, and he won't want it."

Musk emphasized that he has never asked the president for anything and would step back from any situation where a conflict of interest may arise.

Trump later described Musk as a "very good person" who truly cares about the country. He contrasted Musk with other businesspeople who may seek to exploit such situations, affirming: "I saw very early on that he cares for the country."

Trump appointed Musk to DOGE, a commission created on the president's first day in office with the stated aim of eliminating wasteful spending.





