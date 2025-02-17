White House says some employees who accepted buyout offer fired by mistake: Report

The White House said some government employees who accepted the buyout offer were fired by mistake, according to a report on Monday.

"President Donald Trump's administration acknowledged on Sunday night that some federal government employees who took the 'Fork in the Road' buyout offer were also, subsequently, fired or let go — and that this was an error," ABC News reported.

"An Office of Personnel Management official told ABC News that some employees who responded to the buyout offer ahead of the deadline last week may have received termination notices by mistake but, for those personnel, the buyouts agreements would be honored," it added.

Nick Detter told ABC News that he is one of the workers affected.

Detter, a natural resource specialist with the US Department of Agriculture, said he was fired on Thursday, despite having already accepted the administration's buyout offer, which should have ensured he was paid through September.

Despite the OPM's explanation, Detter claims he has not received any direct guidance. He added that his supervisors in Kansas, where he is based, told him they had no information.

"I frankly find it pretty insulting and chaotic and disorganized," Detter told ABC News.