Iraqi-led airstrikes killed 2 Daesh/ISIS operatives: US

Published February 12,2025
Precision airstrikes by Iraqi Security Forces' killed two Daesh/ISIS operatives near Kirkuk on Feb. 10, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

"An initial post-strike clearance found the dead ISIS operatives, an explosive suicide belt, explosive material, and components of weapons destroyed in the strike," CENTCOM wrote on X.

Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CTF-OIR) enabled Iraqi Security Forces during the operation by providing technical support and intelligence, it added.

CENTCOM said Daesh/ISIS is a threat to the region, and the US would continue to pursue terrorists along with its partners and allies.