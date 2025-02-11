American detainee freed from Russia: White House

American Marc Fogel, who was behind bars in Russia since 2021, has been freed, the White House announced Tuesday.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said.

Donald Trump's special envoy Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Fogel, Waltz said, adding Fogel is expected to be on American soil and reunited with his family by tonight.

Fogel, an American schoolteacher, was serving a 14-year sentence in Russia on drug charges and was designated as "wrongfully detained" by the US in 2024.

Dmitry Ovsyannikov, Fogel's lawyer, also confirmed his release in comments to Russian state news agency, TASS, saying Fogel will arrive in the US in about five hours.

"We do not yet know on what grounds he was released from prison - by an act of pardon or in some other way," Ovsyannikov was quoted.

Russian authorities have yet to confirm the developments.



















