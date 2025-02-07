ICC condemns Trump’s executive order sanctioning court

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday condemned US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the court's officials.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all Situations before it," a court statement said.

"We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights," it said.

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order sanctioning the ICC and accused it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by The Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.





