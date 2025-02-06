Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

US President Donald Trump signs the No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order into law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday banning transgender women from competing in women's sports.

"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," he said.

Trump signed the "No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order," which he called "historic."

"Under the Trump administration, we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women," he added.