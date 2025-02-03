US Secretary of State Rubio oversees deportation flight from Panama to Colombia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a migrant deportation flight from Panama to Colombia on Monday, as part of an agreement signed between Panama and the US stipulating that the US will fund repatriations of migrants caught crossing the Darien jungle.

"We are working with Panama to tackle illegal migration through the Darien Gap," Rubio said on X. "Witnessed a repatriation flight returning over 40 migrants to Colombia. This is a powerful example of the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership. The Trump Administration is focused on stopping illegal migration and protecting both our borders and citizens."

The flight returned 43 Colombians, seven of them who were expelled for crimes such as human trafficking, drug-related offenses and evading border checkpoints, according to Panamanian authorities.

The flight took place despite Colombian President Gustavo Petro's request to temporarily suspend deportation flights to establish a protocol ensuring respect for migrants' rights.

Petro proposed that Colombia arrange transportation for deportees via chartered flights or cruise ships, stating, "Colombia will not receive migrants in handcuffs, as they are not criminals."

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized that while regular migrants deserve respect and dignity, those with criminal records require stricter measures.

"There are many criminals with criminal records who cannot get on a plane without handcuffs. You have seen movies about this," Mulino said.

Rubio's visit to Panama coincided with tensions over President Donald Trump's threats to "reclaim" the Panama Canal due to alleged Chinese presence.

Following his meeting with Rubio, Mulino announced that Panama would not renew its 2017 agreement with China, known as the Belt and Road initiative, under which the Asian country has expanded investment in Panama.

Mulino stated that his government would evaluate terminating the agreement early.

Trump reiterated his vow to "take back" the Panama Canal on Sunday, citing alleged Chinese control.

"China is running the Panama Canal that was not given to China, that was given to Panama foolishly, but they violated the agreement, and we're going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen," Trump told reporters.

Rubio arrived in Panama on Saturday and proceeded to El Salvador on Monday to meet with President Nayib Bukele, as part of his first overseas tour, which will also include visits to Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.