No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

An air ambulance carrying six people crashed near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, with no survivors expected, according to the aircraft's operator.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the aircraft, confirmed that the plane was transporting a pediatric patient and the child's escort, along with four crew members, including the pilot, co-pilot, a physician, and a paramedic.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families, and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," the company said in a statement, according to NBC News.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that all six people on board were Mexican nationals.

The child, who had traveled to the US for "life-saving treatment," was on the way home to Mexico, according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold.

"The treatment ran its course. She was ready to go home, and we were contracted to bring her back home to Mexico," Gold said.

The aircraft's final destination was Tijuana International Airport, from where the patient was to be transported by ground ambulance.

Shriners Children's Philadelphia Hospital confirmed that the child had been treated at their facility and was traveling with her mother at the time of the crash.

- INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INTO CAUSE OF CRASH

The aircraft, a Learjet 55, had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation, with the NTSB leading the inquiry.

Video footage from the crash site showed flames and heavy smoke.

Witnesses described a fireball erupting in the area.

Home security footage captured the moment the aircraft descended at an angle before impact.

Todd Sheridan Yeary, a former FAA air traffic controller, said the crash appeared to result from a catastrophic failure shortly after takeoff.

"Something happened rather catastrophically after the aircraft lifted off," he said on NBC News NOW.

He noted that the Learjet 55 is a "high-performance" and "very reliable" aircraft.

"It is very unusual to see what we've just witnessed," Yeary added.

- SEVERAL DWELLINGS, VEHICLES IMPACTED

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said several dwellings and vehicles were impacted, but the total number of fatalities had not yet been confirmed.

Six people with injuries related to the crash were taken to Temple University Hospital, with three in fair condition and three treated and released.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated that he was in contact with Philadelphia officials and assured that state resources were being deployed to assist with the response.

The crash occurred amid light rain, fog, and recorded wind gusts of 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The incident comes just days after the deadliest aviation disaster in the US in years, when a passenger jet collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, killing 67 people.