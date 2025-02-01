6 AMERICANS RELEASED FROM VENEZUELA: TRUMPS ENVOY

Six American citizens who were detained in Venezuela have been released, President Donald Trump's special envoy said Friday.

"We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens. They just spoke to realDonaldTrump and they couldn't stop thanking him," Richard Grenell said after meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump also called the release a "great job."

"Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela. Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, the White House said Grenell left for Venezuela with "two very clear directives" from the president.

"Make sure that Tren de Aragua members, of which there are 400 currently in custody, are repatriated back to Venezuela and that all United States detainees return home," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.







