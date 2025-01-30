US, Canada discuss collaboration amid tariff tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly met Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where they discussed collaboration on "shared challenges," including secure borders and energy security.

Rubio praised Canada for addressing China's "coercive" economic practices and reaffirmed cooperation to boost safety and prosperity for both nations, said the US State Department.

They also spoke about how they can work together on addressing geopolitical issues, including in the Middle East, Ukraine and Haiti, Joly said on X.

"Canada and the United States are the strongest when we work together as partners and neighbors," she added.

Relations between the US and Canada remain strained under President Donald Trump's administration due to threats of significant tariffs on Canadian imports. Trump has also controversially suggested that Canada could become the "51st state" of the US.

In a separate diplomatic engagement, Rubio spoke with Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin, highlighting the importance of the US-Belgian relationship for transatlantic peace.

The two also discussed defense spending, economic ties and strategic challenges.

Quintin described the discussion as a "friendly exchange between longstanding allies."

He said there is "full alignment" on supporting Ukraine, and both expressed concerns about escalating tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the M23 rebel group launched an offensive last week, resulting in at least 42 deaths in the city of Goma.



