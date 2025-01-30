Trump says mid-air collision near Washington’s airport 'should have been prevented'

US President Donald Trump said early Thursday that mid-air collision near Washington's Reagan Airport "should have been prevented."

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn.

"Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!" Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social.

His remarks came after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided in midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.

American Airlines confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board.



